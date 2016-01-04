Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,735-1,003 08,000 0,740-1,016 Gondal 12,500 756-0,965 14,000 750-0,946 Jasdan 0,500 740-0,922 0,400 745-0,900 Jamnagar 04,000 750-0,970 05,000 768-0,950 Junagadh 06,000 763-0,990 06,500 790-0,973 Keshod 03,500 750-0,940 03,500 775-0,912 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,765-1,003 0,800-1,016 0,735-0,902 0,740-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,025-1,320 1,025-1,338 Sesame (Black) 0,360 2,280-2,670 2,290-2,772 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,645-0,693 0,650-0,688 Rapeseeds 010 750-800 780-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,965 1,495 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 580 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,530 1,530 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,610-2,615 2,610-2,615 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed