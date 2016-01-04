Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 04
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,735-1,003 08,000 0,740-1,016
Gondal 12,500 756-0,965 14,000 750-0,946
Jasdan 0,500 740-0,922 0,400 745-0,900
Jamnagar 04,000 750-0,970 05,000 768-0,950
Junagadh 06,000 763-0,990 06,500 790-0,973
Keshod 03,500 750-0,940 03,500 775-0,912
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,765-1,003 0,800-1,016 0,735-0,902 0,740-0,910
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,025-1,320 1,025-1,338
Sesame (Black) 0,360 2,280-2,670 2,290-2,772
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,645-0,693 0,650-0,688
Rapeseeds 010 750-800 780-840
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,965 1,495 1,510
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 580 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,530 1,530 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775
Sesame oil 2,610-2,615 2,610-2,615
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed