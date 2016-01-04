1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,765-1,003 0,800-1,016 0,735-0,902 0,740-0,910
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,965 1,480 1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 552 555 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 577 580 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,530 1,550 2,425-2,430 2,445-2,450
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castrr oil BSS 0,730 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775
Sesase oil 2,610-2,615 2,610-2,615
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.