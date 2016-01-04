1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,765-1,003 0,800-1,016 0,735-0,902 0,740-0,910 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,965 1,480 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 552 555 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 580 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,530 1,550 2,425-2,430 2,445-2,450 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castrr oil BSS 0,730 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 2,610-2,615 2,610-2,615 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.