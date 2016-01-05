Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,731-1,002 05,000 0,735-1,003
Gondal 11,500 750-0,978 12,500 756-0,965
Jasdan 0,300 763-0,914 0,500 740-0,922
Jamnagar 05,000 750-0,981 04,000 750-0,970
Junagadh 06,000 780-0,988 06,000 763-0,990
Keshod 03,000 733-0,950 03,500 750-0,940
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,765-1,002 0,765-1,003 0,731-0,885 0,735-0,902
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,740 1,020-1,300 1,025-1,320
Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,050-2,625 2,280-2,670
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,182 0,642-0,683 0,645-0,693
Rapeseeds 015 820-860 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 1,465 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 549 552 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,500 1,530 2,375-2,380 2,425-2,430
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775
Sesame oil 2,560-2,565 2,610-2,615
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed