Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,731-1,002 05,000 0,735-1,003 Gondal 11,500 750-0,978 12,500 756-0,965 Jasdan 0,300 763-0,914 0,500 740-0,922 Jamnagar 05,000 750-0,981 04,000 750-0,970 Junagadh 06,000 780-0,988 06,000 763-0,990 Keshod 03,000 733-0,950 03,500 750-0,940 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,765-1,002 0,765-1,003 0,731-0,885 0,735-0,902 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,740 1,020-1,300 1,025-1,320 Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,050-2,625 2,280-2,670 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,182 0,642-0,683 0,645-0,693 Rapeseeds 015 820-860 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 1,465 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 549 552 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,530 2,375-2,380 2,425-2,430 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,560-2,565 2,610-2,615 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed