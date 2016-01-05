1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand.
4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,765-1,002 0,765-1,003 0,731-0,885 0,735-0,902
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,945 1,460 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 549 552 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,500 1,530 2,375-2,380 2,425-2,430
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castrr oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775
Sesase oil 2,560-2,565 2,610-2,615
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,700-28,800 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.