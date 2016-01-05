1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,765-1,002 0,765-1,003 0,731-0,885 0,735-0,902 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,945 1,460 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 549 552 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,530 2,375-2,380 2,425-2,430 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castrr oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 2,560-2,565 2,610-2,615 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,700-28,800 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.