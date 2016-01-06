Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,736-0,990 05,500 0,731-1,002 Gondal 12,000 740-0,965 11,500 750-0,978 Jasdan 0,500 737-0,898 0,300 763-0,914 Jamnagar 04,000 750-0,970 05,000 750-0,981 Junagadh 05,500 760-0,994 06,000 780-0,988 Keshod 03,000 725-0,950 03,000 733-0,950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,755-0,990 0,765-1,002 0,736-0,860 0,731-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,005-1,300 1,020-1,300 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,950-2,350 2,050-2,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,642-0,689 0,642-0,683 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 820-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 1,455 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 549 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 574 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,500 2,375-2,380 2,375-2,380 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,560-2,565 2,560-2,565 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed