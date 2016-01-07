Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 07
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
* Sesame oil moved down due to weak seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,741-0,980 05,000 0,736-0,990
Gondal 12,000 752-0,967 12,000 740-0,965
Jasdan 0,400 735-0,884 0,500 737-0,898
Jamnagar 03,000 730-0,955 04,000 750-0,970
Junagadh 05,000 746-0,978 05,500 760-0,994
Keshod 03,000 720-0,939 03,000 725-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,765-0,980 0,755-0,990 0,741-0,870 0,736-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,700 0,980-1,285 1,005-1,300
Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,800-2,380 1,950-2,350
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,128 0,641-0,677 0,642-0,689
Rapeseeds 020 750-800 820-860
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 547 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,480 1,500 2,345-2,350 2,375-2,380
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesame oil 2,530-2,535 2,560-2,565
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed