1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,765-0,980 0,755-0,990 0,741-0,870 0,736-0,860 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 547 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 570 572 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,500 2,345-2,350 2,375-2,380 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castrr oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 2,530-2,535 2,560-2,565 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.