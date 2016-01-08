Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,740-0,970 04,500 0,741-0,980 Gondal 13,500 745-0,950 12,000 752-0,967 Jasdan 0,300 750-0,900 0,400 735-0,884 Jamnagar 04,000 745-0,946 03,000 730-0,978 Junagadh 06,000 730-0,980 05,000 746-0,978 Keshod 03,000 725-0,940 03,000 720-0,939 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,770-0,970 0,765-0,980 0,740-0,885 0,741-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 0,990-1,315 0,980-1,285 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,980-2,456 1,800-2,380 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,645-0,673 0,641-0,677 Rapeseeds 030 760-790 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 570 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,345-2,350 2,345-2,350 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,595-1,600 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed