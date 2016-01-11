Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 11 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,975 0,770-0,970 0,740-0,915 0,740-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,925 1,495 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 548 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 573 570 0,900-0,905 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,345-2,350 2,345-2,350 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,710 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castrr oil BSS 0,715 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.