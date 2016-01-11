Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 11
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,975 0,770-0,970 0,740-0,915 0,740-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,925 1,495 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 548 545 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 573 570 0,900-0,905 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,345-2,350 2,345-2,350
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,710 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castrr oil BSS 0,715 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesase oil 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.