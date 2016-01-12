Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,735-1,016 04,000 0,740-0,975 Gondal 12,000 740-0,979 12,500 730-0,956 Jasdan 0,400 732-0,910 0,300 750-0,900 Jamnagar 04,000 730-0,965 05,000 750-0,935 Junagadh 05,000 745-0,975 07,000 732-0,960 Keshod 03,000 741-0,945 03,500 720-0,952 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-1,016 0,750-0,975 0,735-0,917 0,740-0,915 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 0,960-1,232 0,950-1,221 Sesame (Black) 0,230 1,690-2,461 2,000-2,530 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,645-0,677 0,645-0,677 Rapeseeds 010 750-828 800-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,955 1,510 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 573 573 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,345-2,350 2,345-2,350 Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,705 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,705 0,715 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed