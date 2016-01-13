Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to weak seed prices. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,731-0,980 04,000 0,735-1,016 Gondal 11,500 723-0,975 12,000 740-0,979 Jasdan 0,300 735-0,925 0,400 732-0,910 Jamnagar 03,500 710-0,955 04,000 730-0,965 Junagadh 05,500 720-0,989 05,000 745-0,975 Keshod 03,000 725-0,956 03,000 741-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,746-0,980 0,750-1,016 0,731-0,912 0,735-0,917 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,660 0,980-1,244 0,970-1,232 Sesame (Black) 0,220 1,950-2,445 1,690-2,461 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,621-0,659 0,645-0,677 Rapeseeds 015 790-810 750-828 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,515 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 568 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,475 2,315-2,320 2,345-2,350 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed