Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 13
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved down due to weak seed prices.
* Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,731-0,980 04,000 0,735-1,016
Gondal 11,500 723-0,975 12,000 740-0,979
Jasdan 0,300 735-0,925 0,400 732-0,910
Jamnagar 03,500 710-0,955 04,000 730-0,965
Junagadh 05,500 720-0,989 05,000 745-0,975
Keshod 03,000 725-0,956 03,000 741-0,945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,746-0,980 0,750-1,016 0,731-0,912 0,735-0,917
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,660 0,980-1,244 0,970-1,232
Sesame (Black) 0,220 1,950-2,445 1,690-2,461
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,240 0,621-0,659 0,645-0,677
Rapeseeds 015 790-810 750-828
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,515 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 543 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 568 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,475 2,315-2,320 2,345-2,350
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770
Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed