Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 13
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil gained due to thin supply.
3. Sesame oil eased due to weak seed prices.
4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,746-0,980 0,750-1,016 0,731-0,912 0,735-0,917
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,110-1,115 0,890-0,895 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,125-1,126 0,905-0,906 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,505 1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 543 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 575 568 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,475 2,315-2,320 2,345-2,350
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castrr oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
****All the markets will remain close tomorrow-January 14th- on account of Makar Sankrati-kite
festival.