Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 13 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil gained due to thin supply. 3. Sesame oil eased due to weak seed prices. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,746-0,980 0,750-1,016 0,731-0,912 0,735-0,917 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,110-1,115 0,890-0,895 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,125-1,126 0,905-0,906 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,505 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 543 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 575 568 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,475 2,315-2,320 2,345-2,350 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castrr oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,530-2,535 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. ****All the markets will remain close tomorrow-January 14th- on account of Makar Sankrati-kite festival.