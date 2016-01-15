Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,726-0,970 04,000 0,731-0,980 Gondal 12,000 725-0,961 11,500 723-0,975 Jasdan 0,300 740-0,925 0,300 735-0,925 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,940 03,500 710-0,955 Junagadh 05,000 735-0,980 05,500 720-0,989 Keshod 03,000 715-0,960 03,000 725-0,956 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,743-0,970 0,746-0,980 0,726-0,911 0,731-0,912 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,500 1,000-1,265 0,980-1,244 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,900-2,525 1,950-2,445 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,622-0,658 0,621-0,659 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 1,510 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 575 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed