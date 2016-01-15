Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main
markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,726-0,970 04,000 0,731-0,980
Gondal 12,000 725-0,961 11,500 723-0,975
Jasdan 0,300 740-0,925 0,300 735-0,925
Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,940 03,500 710-0,955
Junagadh 05,000 735-0,980 05,500 720-0,989
Keshod 03,000 715-0,960 03,000 725-0,956
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,743-0,970 0,746-0,980 0,726-0,911 0,731-0,912
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags
at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,500 1,000-1,265 0,980-1,244
Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,900-2,525 1,950-2,445
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,622-0,658 0,621-0,659
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 1,510 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 575 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed