Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,741-0,970 04,500 0,726-0,970 Gondal 11,000 720-0,950 12,000 725-0,961 Jasdan 0,400 720-0,912 0,300 740-0,925 Jamnagar 03,500 723-0,935 03,000 700-0,940 Junagadh 06,000 748-0,961 05,000 735-0,980 Keshod 03,000 726-0,937 03,000 715-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,755-0,970 0,743-0,970 0,741-0,880 0,726-0,911 (auction price) Market delivery 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,000-1,245 1,000-1,265 Sesame (Black) 0,278 1,915-2,624 1,900-2,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,621-0,655 0,622-0,658 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 1,500 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed