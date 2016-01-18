Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 18
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,741-0,970 04,500 0,726-0,970
Gondal 11,000 720-0,950 12,000 725-0,961
Jasdan 0,400 720-0,912 0,300 740-0,925
Jamnagar 03,500 723-0,935 03,000 700-0,940
Junagadh 06,000 748-0,961 05,000 735-0,980
Keshod 03,000 726-0,937 03,000 715-0,960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,755-0,970 0,743-0,970 0,741-0,880 0,726-0,911
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,000-1,245 1,000-1,265
Sesame (Black) 0,278 1,915-2,624 1,900-2,525
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,200 0,621-0,655 0,622-0,658
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 1,500 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 553 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed