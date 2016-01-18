Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 18
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,755-0,970 0,743-0,970 0,741-0,880 0,726-0,911
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 1,495 1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 553 553 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 578 578 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castrr oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780
Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.