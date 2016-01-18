Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 18 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,755-0,970 0,743-0,970 0,741-0,880 0,726-0,911 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,070-1,075 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,085-1,086 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 1,495 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 553 553 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 578 578 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castrr oil BSS 0,695 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.