* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,725-0,975 03,500 0,741-0,970 Gondal 10,500 710-0,935 11,000 720-0,950 Jasdan 0,500 740-0,934 0,400 720-0,912 Jamnagar 03,000 725-0,941 03,500 723-0,935 Junagadh 05,000 750-0,945 06,000 748-0,961 Keshod 03,000 744-0,932 03,000 726-0,937 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,975 0,755-0,970 0,741-0,880 0,725-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,620 0,990-1,248 1,000-1,245 Sesame (Black) 0,496 1,925-2,700 1,915-2,624 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,618-0,657 0,621-0,655 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 1,490 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 578 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,705 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed