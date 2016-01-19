Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 19 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,975 0,755-0,970 0,725-0,905 0,741-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,920-0,925 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,935-0,936 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 1,490 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 551 553 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 576 578 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castrr oil BSS 0,705 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.