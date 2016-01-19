Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 19
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,975 0,755-0,970 0,725-0,905 0,741-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 0,920-0,925 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,105-1,106 0,935-0,936 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 1,490 1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 551 553 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 576 578 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,685 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castrr oil BSS 0,705 0,695 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.