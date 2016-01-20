Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,730-0,975 03,500 0,725-0,975 Gondal 10,000 705-0,950 10,500 710-0,935 Jasdan 0,300 725-0,931 0,500 740-0,934 Jamnagar 03,000 742-0,930 03,000 725-0,941 Junagadh 04,000 740-0,958 05,000 750-0,945 Keshod 02,500 725-0,940 03,000 744-0,932 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,975 0,730-0,920 0,725-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,005-1,255 0,990-1,248 Sesame (Black) 0,452 1,950-2,677 1,925-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,610-0,657 0,618-0,657 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,490 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed