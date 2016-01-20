Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 20
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,730-0,975 03,500 0,725-0,975
Gondal 10,000 705-0,950 10,500 710-0,935
Jasdan 0,300 725-0,931 0,500 740-0,934
Jamnagar 03,000 742-0,930 03,000 725-0,941
Junagadh 04,000 740-0,958 05,000 750-0,945
Keshod 02,500 725-0,940 03,000 744-0,932
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,975 0,730-0,920 0,725-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,005-1,255 0,990-1,248
Sesame (Black) 0,452 1,950-2,677 1,925-2,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,610-0,657 0,618-0,657
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 790-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,490 1,490
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 551 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed