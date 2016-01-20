Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 20
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,975 0,730-0,920 0,725-0,905
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,490 1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 551 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 576 576 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,315-2,320 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195
Castrr oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.