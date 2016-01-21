Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 21
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,740-0,960 03,500 0,730-0,975
Gondal 09,000 721-0,944 10,000 705-0,950
Jasdan 0,400 738-0,918 0,300 725-0,931
Jamnagar 03,000 745-0,920 03,000 742-0,930
Junagadh 03,500 738-0,945 04,000 740-0,958
Keshod 02,500 715-0,912 02,500 725-0,940
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-0,960 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,922 0,730-0,920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,010-1,265 1,005-1,255
Sesame (Black) 0,388 1,920-2,646 1,950-2,677
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,610-0,657
Rapeseeds 006 750-825 790-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 1,495 1,490
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 549 551 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 576 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,450 2,285-2,290 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,690 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,700 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed