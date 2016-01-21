Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 21 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,740-0,960 03,500 0,730-0,975 Gondal 09,000 721-0,944 10,000 705-0,950 Jasdan 0,400 738-0,918 0,300 725-0,931 Jamnagar 03,000 745-0,920 03,000 742-0,930 Junagadh 03,500 738-0,945 04,000 740-0,958 Keshod 02,500 715-0,912 02,500 725-0,940 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-0,960 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,922 0,730-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,010-1,265 1,005-1,255 Sesame (Black) 0,388 1,920-2,646 1,950-2,677 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,610-0,657 Rapeseeds 006 750-825 790-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 1,495 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 549 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 576 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,450 2,285-2,290 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,690 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,700 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed