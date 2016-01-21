Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 21 1. Groundnut oil prices were weak due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-0,960 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,922 0,730-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 1,485 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 549 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 574 576 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,450 2,285-2,290 2,315-2,320 Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,690 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Castrr oil BSS 0,690 0,700 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,500-2,505 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.