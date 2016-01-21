Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 21
1. Groundnut oil prices were weak due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
4. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,760-0,960 0,750-0,975 0,740-0,922 0,730-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 1,485 1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 549 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 574 576 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,450 2,285-2,290 2,315-2,320
Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,690 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175
Castrr oil BSS 0,690 0,700 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,500-2,505
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.