Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 22
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,735-1,008 03,500 0,740-0,960
Gondal 09,500 725-0,950 09,000 721-0,944
Jasdan 0,300 725-0,935 0,400 738-0,918
Jamnagar 03,000 722-0,915 03,000 745-0,920
Junagadh 03,000 760-0,965 03,500 738-0,945
Keshod 02,500 704-0,910 02,500 715-0,912
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-1,008 0,760-0,960 0,735-0,922 0,740-0,922
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,121 1,000-1,255 1,010-1,265
Sesame (Black) 0,225 1,850-2,300 1,920-2,646
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,601-0,645 0,610-0,657
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-825
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 549 549 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 574 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,680 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,690 0,690 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed