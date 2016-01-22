Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 22 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 4. Coconut oil moved down due to weak advice from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,008 0,750-0,960 0,735-0,922 0,740-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 552 549 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 574 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,680 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castrr oil BSS 0,690 0,790 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,575-1,580 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.