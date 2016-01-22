Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 22
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
4. Coconut oil moved down due to weak advice from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,760-1,008 0,750-0,960 0,735-0,922 0,740-0,922
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 552 549 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 577 574 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,680 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castrr oil BSS 0,690 0,790 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790
Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,575-1,580
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.