Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,732-0,990 03,500 0,735-1,008 Gondal 10,500 728-0,965 09,500 725-0,950 Jasdan 0,400 720-0,946 0,300 725-0,935 Jamnagar 03,500 740-0,919 03,000 722-0,915 Junagadh 04,000 734-0,972 03,000 760-0,965 Keshod 02,500 705-0,927 02,500 704-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,761-0,990 0,760-1,008 0,732-0,876 0,735-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,015-1,260 1,000-1,255 Sesame (Black) 0,700 2,250-2,611 1,850-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,601-0,645 0,601-0,645 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 1,480 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 552 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 577 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,680 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,690 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed