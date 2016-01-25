BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,732-0,990 03,500 0,735-1,008 Gondal 10,500 728-0,965 09,500 725-0,950 Jasdan 0,400 720-0,946 0,300 725-0,935 Jamnagar 03,500 740-0,919 03,000 722-0,915 Junagadh 04,000 734-0,972 03,000 760-0,965 Keshod 02,500 705-0,927 02,500 704-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,761-0,990 0,760-1,008 0,732-0,876 0,735-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,015-1,260 1,000-1,255 Sesame (Black) 0,700 2,250-2,611 1,850-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,601-0,645 0,601-0,645 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 1,480 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 552 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 577 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,680 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,690 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)