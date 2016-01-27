Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 27
Jan. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to higher arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,410 311-400 316-436
Wheat Tukda 00,580 310-440 316-472
Jowar White 095 235-550 235-527
Bajra 0,025 240-320 230-333
PULSES
Gram 00,600 860-0,971 881-1,010
Udid 0,132 1,655-2,201 1,875-1,995
Moong 0,300 1,240-1,390 1,250-1,400
Tuar 1,620 1,545-1,770 1,542-1,748
Maize 009 290-320 285-330
Vaal Dsshi 265 1,175-1,810 1,230-1,825
Choli 0,030 0,925-1,325 0,985-1,312
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,690-1,700
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900