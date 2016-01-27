Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 27
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,971 0,761-0,990 0,725-0,875 0,732-0,876
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 1,465 1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 575 575 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,665 1,100-1,105 1,130-1,135
Castrr oil BSS 0,650 0,775 1,120-1,125 1,150-1,155
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790
Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.