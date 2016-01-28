* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,730-0,955 03,500 0,725-0,971
Gondal 09,000 720-0,931 10,000 737-0,950
Jasdan 0,200 708-0,905 0,300 710-0,921
Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,910 03,000 725-0,915
Junagadh 03,500 723-0,961 03,500 735-0,952
Keshod 02,000 700-0,902 02,000 700-0,915
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,755-0,955 0,750-0,971 0,730-0,875 0,725-0,875
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,050-1,234 1,000-1,235
Sesame (Black) 0,640 1,930-2,620 1,945-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,566-0,601 0,591-0,635
Rapeseeds 010 750-820 760-801
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,465 1,465
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 573 575 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,640 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,650 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil label tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,795-0,800 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed