Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 28 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,755-0,955 0,750-0,971 0,730-0,875 0,725-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,460 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 575 575 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,640 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Castrr oil BSS 0,625 0,750 1,100-1,105 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,590-1,595 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,795-0,800 0,790-0,795 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.