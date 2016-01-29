* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped further due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,725-0,955 03,500 0,730-0,955 Gondal 08,500 731-0,935 09,000 720-0,931 Jasdan 0,300 700-0,912 0,200 708-0,905 Jamnagar 02,000 705-0,905 02,000 700-0,910 Junagadh 03,000 730-0,945 03,500 723-0,961 Keshod 02,000 700-0,890 02,000 700-0,902 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,955 0,755-0,955 0,725-0,878 0,730-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,450 1,050-1,202 1,050-1,234 Sesame (Black) 0,720 1,940-2,630 1,930-2,620 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,531-0,589 0,566-0,601 Rapeseeds 035 700-760 750-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 575 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,600 0,615 1,060-1,065 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,610 0,625 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed