* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were weak due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,725-1,017 03,000 0,725-0,955 Gondal 07,500 735-0,949 08,500 731-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 700-0,905 0,300 700-0,912 Jamnagar 03,000 706-0,940 02,000 705-0,905 Junagadh 03,500 721-0,958 03,000 730-0,945 Keshod 02,000 705-0,910 02,000 700-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-1,017 0,740-0,955 0,725-0,870 0,725-0,878 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,111-1,204 1,050-1,202 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,800-2,703 1,940-2,630 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,521-0,581 0,531-0,589 Rapeseeds 015 700-740 700-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,445 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 575 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed