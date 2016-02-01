* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were weak due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,725-1,017 03,000 0,725-0,955
Gondal 07,500 735-0,949 08,500 731-0,935
Jasdan 0,400 700-0,905 0,300 700-0,912
Jamnagar 03,000 706-0,940 02,000 705-0,905
Junagadh 03,500 721-0,958 03,000 730-0,945
Keshod 02,000 705-0,910 02,000 700-0,890
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-1,017 0,740-0,955 0,725-0,870 0,725-0,878
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,111-1,204 1,050-1,202
Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,800-2,703 1,940-2,630
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,090 0,521-0,581 0,531-0,589
Rapeseeds 015 700-740 700-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,445 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 575 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed