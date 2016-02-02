* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,725-0,982 03,000 0,725-1,017
Gondal 07,000 721-0,945 07,500 735-0,949
Jasdan 0,300 700-0,900 0,400 700-0,905
Jamnagar 02,500 708-0,910 03,000 706-0,940
Junagadh 03,500 733-0,940 03,500 721-0,958
Keshod 02,000 692-0,916 02,000 705-0,910
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,746-0,982 0,740-1,017 0,725-0,874 0,725-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,070-1,221 1,111-1,204
Sesame (Black) 0,430 1,800-2,717 1,800-2,703
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,195 0,552-0,585 0,521-0,581
Rapeseeds 025 680-720 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 1,430 1,435
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 547 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,600 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,610 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed