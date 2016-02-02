* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,725-0,982 03,000 0,725-1,017 Gondal 07,000 721-0,945 07,500 735-0,949 Jasdan 0,300 700-0,900 0,400 700-0,905 Jamnagar 02,500 708-0,910 03,000 706-0,940 Junagadh 03,500 733-0,940 03,500 721-0,958 Keshod 02,000 692-0,916 02,000 705-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,746-0,982 0,740-1,017 0,725-0,874 0,725-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,070-1,221 1,111-1,204 Sesame (Black) 0,430 1,800-2,717 1,800-2,703 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,195 0,552-0,585 0,521-0,581 Rapeseeds 025 680-720 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 1,430 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 547 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,600 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,610 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed