Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 02 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,746-0,982 0,740-1,017 0,725-0,874 0,725-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 1,440 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 551 547 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 576 572 0,900-0,905 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,600 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castrr oil BSS 0,620 0,610 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,800-0,805 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.