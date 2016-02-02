Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 02
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
4. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,746-0,982 0,740-1,017 0,725-0,874 0,725-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 1,440 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 551 547 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 576 572 0,900-0,905 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,600 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castrr oil BSS 0,620 0,610 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,800-0,805
Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.