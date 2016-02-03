* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,730-0,950 02,500 0,725-0,982 Gondal 07,000 725-0,931 07,000 721-0,945 Jasdan 0,200 711-0,897 0,300 700-0,900 Jamnagar 02,500 723-0,905 02,500 708-0,910 Junagadh 03,000 710-0,946 03,500 733-0,940 Keshod 02,000 690-0,902 02,000 692-0,916 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,950 0,746-0,982 0,730-0,874 0,725-0,874 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,485 1,030-1,212 1,070-1,221 Sesame (Black) 0,550 1,751-2,724 1,800-2,717 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,559-0,608 0,552-0,585 Rapeseeds 020 650-700 680-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,455 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed