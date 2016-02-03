Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 03
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,950 0,746-0,982 0,730-0,874 0,725-0,874
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,455 1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,610 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castrr oil BSS 0,640 0,620 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,805-0,810
Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.