Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 03 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,950 0,746-0,982 0,730-0,874 0,725-0,874 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,455 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,610 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castrr oil BSS 0,640 0,620 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,805-0,810 Sesase oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.