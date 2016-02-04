* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,726-0,945 03,000 0,730-0,950 Gondal 07,500 710-0,924 07,000 725-0,931 Jasdan 0,200 700-0,900 0,200 711-0,897 Jamnagar 02,000 709-0,928 02,500 723-0,905 Junagadh 03,000 716-0,961 03,000 710-0,946 Keshod 02,000 674-0,900 02,000 690-0,902 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,738-0,945 0,740-0,950 0,726-0,877 0,730-0,874 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 0,950-1,211 1,030-1,212 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,940-2,810 1,751-2,724 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,565-0,617 0,559-0,608 Rapeseeds 020 600-720 650-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 1,460 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,430 1,430 2,285-2,290 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed