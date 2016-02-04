Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 04 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,738-0,945 0,740-0,950 0,726-0,877 0,730-0,874 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,455 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,430 2,300-2,305 2,285-2,290 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castrr oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815 Sesase oil 2,495-2,500 2,480-2,485 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.