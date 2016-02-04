Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 04
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,738-0,945 0,740-0,950 0,726-0,877 0,730-0,874
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,455 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,430 2,300-2,305 2,285-2,290
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castrr oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,810-0,815
Sesase oil 2,495-2,500 2,480-2,485
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.