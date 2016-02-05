* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,726-0,945 03,000 0,726-0,945
Gondal 07,000 706-0,915 07,500 710-0,924
Jasdan 0,300 715-0,889 0,200 700-0,900
Jamnagar 02,000 704-0,914 02,000 709-0,928
Junagadh 02,500 700-0,955 03,000 716-0,961
Keshod 02,000 695-0,900 02,000 674-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,736-0,925 0,738-0,945 0,731-0,868 0,726-0,877
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,650 1,050-1,170 0,950-1,211
Sesame (Black) 0,510 1,900-2,820 1,940-2,810
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,145 0,576-0,632 0,565-0,617
Rapeseeds 025 660-710 600-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 1,460 1,455
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed