Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,726-0,945
Gondal 07,500 705-0,900 07,000 706-0,915
Jasdan 0,400 700-0,880 0,300 715-0,889
Jamnagar 03,000 719-0,915 02,000 704-0,914
Junagadh 03,500 710-0,942 02,500 700-0,955
Keshod 02,000 690-0,887 02,000 695-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,925 0,000-0,000 0,731-0,868
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,170
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,900-2,820
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,576-0,632
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 660-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,450 1,455
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 576 576 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 0,630 0,635 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed