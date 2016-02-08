1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,736-0,925 0,000-0,000 0,731-0,868
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,890-0,895
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,905-0,906
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,450 1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 547 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 573 576 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castrr oil BSS 0,630 0,635 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesase oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.