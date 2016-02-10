Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,715-1,000 03,000 0,726-0,945 Gondal 06,500 720-0,905 07,000 702-0,910 Jasdan 0,300 710-0,899 0,300 705-0,890 Jamnagar 03,000 724-0,931 02,500 730-0,919 Junagadh 03,000 740-0,965 03,500 715-0,924 Keshod 02,000 696-0,880 02,000 705-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-1,000 0,736-0,925 0,715-0,845 0,731-0,868 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,050-1,175 1,050-1,170 Sesame (Black) 1,400 2,000-2,750 1,900-2,820 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,592 0,532-0,612 0,576-0,632 Rapeseeds 070 600-705 660-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 571 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed