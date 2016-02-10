1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-1,000 0,736-0,925 0,715-0,845 0,731-0,868 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,105-1,106 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,900 1,415 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 542 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 568 571 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castrr oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,815-0,820 Sesase oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.