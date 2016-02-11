Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 11
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,715-0,975 03,500 0,715-1,000
Gondal 07,000 723-0,921 06,500 720-0,905
Jasdan 0,200 700-0,895 0,300 710-0,899
Jamnagar 02,500 740-0,935 03,000 724-0,931
Junagadh 03,500 750-0,956 03,000 740-0,965
Keshod 02,000 714-0,875 02,000 696-0,880
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,721-0,975 0,720-1,000 0,715-0,835 0,715-0,845
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,900 1,050-1,180 1,050-1,175
Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,700-2,650 2,000-2,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,240 0,560-0,611 0,532-0,612
Rapeseeds 020 650-710 600-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 1,415 1,415
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 540 542 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 566 568 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed