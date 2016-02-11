1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up further due to short supply.
4. Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,721-0,975 0,720-1,000 0,715-0,835 0,715-0,845
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 1,415 1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 545 542 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 573 568 0,890-0,895 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castrr oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesase oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.