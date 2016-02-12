Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,721-0,966 03,000 0,715-0,975 Gondal 06,500 710-0,940 07,000 723-0,921 Jasdan 0,300 705-0,904 0,200 700-0,895 Jamnagar 02,000 723-0,936 02,500 740-0,935 Junagadh 03,000 725-0,945 03,500 750-0,956 Keshod 02,000 710-0,865 02,000 714-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,726-0,966 0,721-0,975 0,721-0,845 0,715-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,000-1,171 1,050-1,180 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,800-2,735 1,700-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,560-0,596 0,560-0,611 Rapeseeds 030 630-710 650-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 1,415 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 573 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed