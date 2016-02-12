Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 12
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,721-0,966 03,000 0,715-0,975
Gondal 06,500 710-0,940 07,000 723-0,921
Jasdan 0,300 705-0,904 0,200 700-0,895
Jamnagar 02,000 723-0,936 02,500 740-0,935
Junagadh 03,000 725-0,945 03,500 750-0,956
Keshod 02,000 710-0,865 02,000 714-0,875
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,726-0,966 0,721-0,975 0,721-0,845 0,715-0,835
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 1,000-1,171 1,050-1,180
Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,800-2,735 1,700-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,560-0,596 0,560-0,611
Rapeseeds 030 630-710 650-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 1,415 1,415
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 545 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 573 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed