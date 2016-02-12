1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved further due to firm global advice. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,726-0,966 0,721-0,975 0,721-0,845 0,715-0,835 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,095-1,096 0,915-0,916 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,890 1,405 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 548 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 578 573 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,545-1,550 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.