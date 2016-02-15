* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,725-0,955 03,000 0,721-0,966 Gondal 06,000 717-0,931 06,500 710-0,940 Jasdan 0,400 715-0,900 0,300 705-0,904 Jamnagar 02,500 740-0,926 02,000 723-0,936 Junagadh 03,500 712-0,961 03,000 725-0,945 Keshod 02,000 700-0,897 02,000 710-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,955 0,726-0,966 0,725-0,862 0,721-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,765 1,030-1,177 1,000-1,171 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,000-2,675 1,800-2,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,515-0,601 0,560-0,596 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 630-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,885 1,400 1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,615 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,625 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed