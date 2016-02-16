Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,731-0,980 02,500 0,725-0,955
Gondal 06,000 729-0,935 06,000 717-0,931
Jasdan 0,300 708-0,900 0,400 715-0,900
Jamnagar 02,000 720-0,912 02,500 740-0,926
Junagadh 04,000 743-0,965 03,500 712-0,961
Keshod 01,500 700-0,911 02,000 700-0,897
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,745-0,980 0,740-0,955 0,731-0,862 0,725-0,862
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,005-1,187 1,030-1,177
Sesame (Black) 0,430 1,980-2,648 2,000-2,675
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,569-0,608 0,515-0,601
Rapeseeds 020 680-725 630-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,895 0,885 1,415 1,405
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed