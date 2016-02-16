Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,731-0,980 02,500 0,725-0,955 Gondal 06,000 729-0,935 06,000 717-0,931 Jasdan 0,300 708-0,900 0,400 715-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 720-0,912 02,500 740-0,926 Junagadh 04,000 743-0,965 03,500 712-0,961 Keshod 01,500 700-0,911 02,000 700-0,897 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,745-0,980 0,740-0,955 0,731-0,862 0,725-0,862 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 0,890-0,891 0,890-0,891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,005-1,187 1,030-1,177 Sesame (Black) 0,430 1,980-2,648 2,000-2,675 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,569-0,608 0,515-0,601 Rapeseeds 020 680-725 630-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,885 1,415 1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed