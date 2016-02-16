1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,745-0,980 0,740-0,955 0,731-0,862 0,725-0,862 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,075-1,080 0,895-0,900 0,875-0,880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,090-1,091 0,910-0,911 0,890-0,891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,885 1,420 1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 551 548 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 581 578 0,900-0,905 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.