Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,728-0,945 03,000 0,731-0,980 Gondal 06,000 715-0,910 06,000 729-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 705-0,900 0,300 708-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 725-0,900 02,000 720-0,912 Junagadh 03,000 735-0,941 04,000 743-0,965 Keshod 01,500 690-0,892 01,500 700-0,911 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,735-0,945 0,745-0,980 0,728-0,875 0,731-0,862 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,440 1,015-1,173 1,005-1,187 Sesame (Black) 0,640 1,760-2,740 1,980-2,648 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,500-0,583 0,569-0,608 Rapeseeds 030 690-730 680-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,895 1,425 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 581 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed