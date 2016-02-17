Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 17
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from refinery
units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,728-0,945 03,000 0,731-0,980
Gondal 06,000 715-0,910 06,000 729-0,935
Jasdan 0,400 705-0,900 0,300 708-0,900
Jamnagar 02,000 725-0,900 02,000 720-0,912
Junagadh 03,000 735-0,941 04,000 743-0,965
Keshod 01,500 690-0,892 01,500 700-0,911
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,735-0,945 0,745-0,980 0,728-0,875 0,731-0,862
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,440 1,015-1,173 1,005-1,187
Sesame (Black) 0,640 1,760-2,740 1,980-2,648
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,500-0,583 0,569-0,608
Rapeseeds 030 690-730 680-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,895 1,425 1,420
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 551 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 581 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil label tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed